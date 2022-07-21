SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Fans are rushing back into the San Diego Convention Center with the return of Comic-Con.

“Obviously, San Diego Comic-Con is very important to the comics industry, in general,” said Nachie Marsham, publisher for local-based IDW Publishing.

This year, IDW Publishing is coming into Comic-Con 2022 riding a wave of success with “The Last Ronin,” a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic series.

“Now, the hardcover comes out recently and it’s been a huge seller on Amazon, bookstores, comic book retailers. We’ve been number one on a lot of lists. So, yeah, without a doubt we’re going to get a lot of attention,” said Tom Waltz, a writer for IDW Publishing and co-creator of the comic series.

And more attention could be coming their way for another reason.

To the best of IDW Publishing’s knowledge, some of the biggest publishers like DC and Dark Horse comics aren’t having booths at this year’s Comic-Con.

“Honestly, even if everyone was going to be going, it would be a vital opportunity and, even more so, in a world where we have a chance, I guess, to have our voice be a little bit louder comparatively,” Marsham said.

“It does help people to gravitate toward us more. But I also think it might just even legitimize the fact that they were already reading our stuff,” Waltz said.

Now, the bigger publishers are still having a presence at Comic-Con via panels and other activities.

But that didn’t stop IDW’s team from going big this year.

“And put together a fantastic put together a very fantastic booth. Much more intricate than IDW’s had in recent year,” said Jamie S. Rich, Executive Editor for IDW Publishing. “And so, I think, as Nachie, said even if others were showing up, we were going to be making a bigger splash with that booth.”

As people race from booth to booth looking for that exclusive limited edition or just want to take a photo with Godzilla, there’s hope more eyes will be on this local company.

“Our star is rising. It continues to rise. I’m really proud of the company and we got a great team,” Waltz said. “So, I think I try to say the work will speak for itself, you know, so hopefully this just becomes a celebration of all that hard work.”

The IDW Publishing booth is located at spot #2729.