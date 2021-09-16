San Diego Comic-Con 'Special Edition' to require masks, proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This November's "special edition" of San Diego Comic-Con will require face coverings regardless of vaccination status indoors, and attendees to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test ahead of each day of the event.

Organizers announced Thursday that Comic-Con Special Edition tickets will go on sale on Sept. 25 online at 11 a.m. The three-day, in-person event will be held at the convention center from Nov. 26 - 28 — the convention's first in-person meeting in more than two years.

To purchase tickets, customers must have a verified Comic-Con Member ID account to purchase a badge. Badge sales will be held similarly to how they have been held in the past via an online waiting room with customers randomly selected. A link will be sent to those with SDCC Member ID account to access the virtual waiting room ahead of the sale.

The three-day badges will cost $150 for adults, and $75 for children ages 13-17, seniors, and military. Children 12 and under can enter for free with a paid adult. Badges will not be made available in one-day options.

Those who purchase passes for the special edition of the convention will also be automatically registered to participate in Comic-Con's 2023 returning registration sale.

Organizers added that everyone will be required to wear an approved face-covering regardless of vaccination status, and must provide proof of full vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of each day of attending the event, per California public health guidelines surrounding "mega-events."

For indoor "mega-events" in California, or events with more than 1,000 attendees, fully vaccinated verification is required for all attendees, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The COVID-19 policies apply to attendees, exhibitors, guests, staff, press, volunteers, and cosplayers.

"We are excited to gather again after such a long time apart. But we want to be sure everyone who attends is as safe as possible. We will continue to update our website as new information becomes available. We look forward to seeing you at Comic-Con Special Edition in November," the event's website reads.

More information on badge sales and the three-day convention can be found here.