San Diego Comic-Con, downtown businesses anticipate big crowds despite actors strike

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We are less than 24 hours away from thousands of people descending upon the San Diego Convention Center and Gaslamp Quarter for the beginning of San Diego Comic-Con.

However, fewer stars will be in attendance this year because of the SAG/AFTRA strike.

Wednesday, many Comic-Con attendees stopped by the convention center -- some in cosplay -- to pick up their badges.

"I always wear a themed hat and some socks. I have Captain America socks on," Lindsey Weintraub said.

Weintraub traveled from Illinois to attend her 8th Comic-Con convention.

"I got a lot of things that I wanted. I'm going to Funko Fun Days, which is really going to be fun," she said.

Crews also spent the day putting the finishing touches on pop-up experiences and blocking off roads ahead of the convention.

Buildings downtown have been plastered with posters of popular TV shows and new movies.

Across the convention center, restaurants in the Gaslamp Quarter are gearing up for an influx of customers.

"It's more preparation, more ordering of beer, liquor, wine, and food," Michael Malicdem, the General Manager of Lou and Mickey's, said.

Malicdem said they're also ensuring employees can keep up with the demand.

"We also set aside snacks and drinks for them to keep their morale up," he said.

Comic-Con attendees are also trying to stay positive despite their favorite actors and writers missing out on the convention this year.

More than two dozen panels and several signings have been canceled because of the ongoing strikes.

"I definitely had a plan to go get an actor signing and everything, but if it means them being able to pay for themselves, their family, have a supportable living wage, it's no skin off my back. It gives me an opportunity to go enjoy other things at the con," Weintraub said.

San Diego Comic-Con is July 20 through July 23.

