No badge needed: San Diego Comic-Con offsites 2022

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s time for Comic-Con 2022, and that means all the sights, sounds, and entertainment will be returning to downtown San Diego.

Even if you don't have a badge, there are plenty of offsites to experience with no badge required.

Check out the list below for this year's offsites:

Abbott Elementary fan experience

Fans will be able to walk the halls of Abbott Elementary, and some lucky fans who submitted their art will be able to see their work on display during Comic-Con. The experience begins on Thursday, July 21 in front of the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. According to TV Guide, fans will be able to visit set recreations and even earn their own staff credentials. Attendees will also be able to donate to real teachers in need via curated Scholastic wish lists.

Ghosts offsite

CBS’ Ghosts will be hosting a campsite-themed event at the Interactive Zone at Petco Park. The area will be complete with A-frame tents for shade, as well as activation stations, and campsite snacks. Fans will be able to stop by from Thursday, July 21, through Sunday, July 24.

The Walking Dead fan celebration

This year, AMC is going above and beyond with a fan celebration. The event takes place on Friday, July 22, from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Hilton Gaslamp Hotel. Fans will be able to view set pieces, props, and artifacts from all seasons. There will also be photo opportunities, special guests, giveaways, themed beverages, and snacks. Only those 21 and older may attend. RSVP is required.

Krapopolis outdoor activation

FOX Entertainment will host an outdoor Krapopolis activation at the Children Museum’s Park at West Island Avenue and Front Street from Thursday through Sunday. The event will be open from Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fans of the show will be able to venture into the world of ancient Greece by traveling 40 feet up before going down a 70-foot slide. There will also be photo opportunities with characters from the series, and a chance to win a trip for two to Greece.

Bob’s Burger’s offsite

In celebration of The Bob’s Burgers Movie, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution will bring a burger-themed activation to the lawn near the Omni hotel Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will host photo ops, a chance to play the “Lucky Ducks” game, and complimentary burgers for “Patty Hour” from 3 to 6 p.m. while supplies last.

Doctor Strange activation

Fans will be able to experience Universe-838 with the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness “Pop-A-Poppa” experience. The activation will allow attendees to play a game inspired by Pizza Poppa. Fans will also have a chance to win prizes and take themed photos. The activation takes place on the lawn near the Omni hotel from Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FX Comic-Con offsites

This year, FX will host several offsites at San Diego Comic-Con. FX will once again be taking over the Hilton Bayfront lawn with several immersive experiences. Step into the Garden of the Dolls with American Horror Story, party at the What We Do In the Shadows Nadja’s nightclub, or check out the Little Demon Den. The offsite will be open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All Things Armstrong pop-up experience

This year at Comic-Con, Peanuts will present a pop-up title “All Things Armstrong” in the Gaslamp at 200 J. Street. This year marks the centennial year of Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz, and according to the Unofficial SDCC Blog, Peanuts Worldwide is celebrating his legacy, looking at his impact, and celebrating black artists. This pop-up will include an exhibition curated by the Charles M. Schulz Museum. There will also be Franklin-themed merchandise. The activation will be open from Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

RELATED: Check out more 2022 Comic-Con coverage