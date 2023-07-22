Mike Tyson, Cris Cyborg, & Xavier Woods headline Tekken 8 panel at San Diego Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds of excited fans assembled on Friday for the highly-anticipated "Tekken 8: The Art of Fighting" forum, hosted by Bandai Namco.

The symposium boasted an impressive lineup of esteemed guests, including the renowned WWE professional wrestler Xavier Woods, the prominent MMA fighter Cris Cyborg, and the legendary boxer Iron Mike Tyson, all of whom are celebrated for their exceptional prowess in their respective fields.

Simu Liu, the star of Marvel Studios’ “Shang Chi: Legend of the Ten Rings,” was initially set to join the panel of fighters but did not make an appearance.

At the beginning of the forum, fans were shown exclusive gameplay footage of Tekken 8.

After the panelists were introduced by host and moderator Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, Harada and Murray immediately dived into how the franchise made it a goal to incorporate more real-world fighting styles into the new installation.

Woods, Cyborg, and Tyson shared their insight on fighting in the real world and the entertainment fighting world. They also talked about how the portrayal of fighting in games and film has evolved.

When asked if fighting ever made him nervous, Tyson said, "If you're not nervous, you're not a fighter."

The Tekken series is one of the longest and most popular fighting game franchises along with its competitors Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter.

Although the official release date for Tekken 8 has not been announced, the event was undoubtedly a significant moment for fans of the fighting game genre and combat sports enthusiasts.