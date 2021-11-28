John Cena surprises fans at San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – John Cena surprised fans at Comic-Con Special Edition Masquerade dressed up as Peacemaker on Saturday.

The professional wrestler turned actor was out promoting his new show created by Guardians of the Galaxy director and writer James Gunn, Peacemaker, which is set to debut on HBO Max.

Credit: Robert Cormier John Cena as Peacemaker at San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition.

Cena plays Christopher Smith/Peacemaker in the show, a merciless killer who believes in achieving peace at any cost is a spin-off of this year’s Suicide Squad.

Cena was also seen taking photos at the Peacemaker installation across from the convention center.

Peacemaker is set to premiere on January 13, 2022.