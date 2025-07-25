Fans bring multiverse to life for day one of Comic-Con 2025

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Comic-Con isn't just about seeing your favorite characters — it's about becoming them.

On the first day of the convention, fans brought the multiverse to life, transforming into superheroes, villains, sci-fi icons and anime legends.

Group costumes are one way the crowd of roughly 135,000 fans is showing up and making a statement at Comic-Con.

Todd Schmidt, dressed as the Silver Surfer while his wife donned a Doctor Doom costume, explained the joy of portraying beloved characters and being stopped to take pictures.

"It's part of the deal, and we love it because if I were a little kid and I got to see one of my superheroes in real life, oh, it would just make my heart three times bigger, and we get to give that to all the kids," Schmidt said.

Inside the exhibit hall, the atmosphere was one of ease and going with the flow. Most fans told ABC 10News they were pacing themselves and saving their energy for the mega events hitting this weekend.

Hall H kicked off Thursday with major star power, including Peter Dinklage, Elijah Wood and Andy Samberg, plus comedians Fluffy and Joe Koy.

Off-site events were also turning heads, like the HerUniverse Fashion Show.

Eloisa Aguayo, dressed as Elphaba from Wicked said, "The HerUniverse Wicked Fashion Show is really amazing. So if any of you guys are interested, go and watch that."

The release of the new Fantastic Four movie on Thursday gave many fans the perfect excuse to suit up as one of the four.

"I just love the new cast. I think that they did a phenomenal job with everyone that they put in each character, so I'm really excited for that," said Daniella Sihombing, dressed as Mrs. Fantastic alongside her partner Toniyo Atkinson as Mr. Fantastic.

Alex Shannon, another Mr. Fantastic, noted that Marvel Studios' absence from Hall H this year was actually a relief.

"That means I have time to sleep. I don't have to sleep in lines this year," he said.

For some attendees, Comic-Con represents a long-awaited dream. One father-son duo, Dan and Ben Mayes, celebrated finally making it after years of trying.

"We tried for over 20 years to get tickets to this show, so to be able to come here and do this with all this going on is just marvelous, and for my son to be able to be here with me as well and for us to represent our interests is great," Mayes said.

Promotions for upcoming blockbusters, such as the new Tron movie, are attracting lifelong fans. Lupe Ruiz, a Tron enthusiast, appreciates how these franchises connect generations.

"I'm like, 'Oh my goodness, now they can relate.' I can relate with my grandkids talking about these movies that are now here," Ruiz said.

Star Wars fans are also making a big statement and looking forward to Saturday's panel in Hall H, which will feature "Project Hail Mary" with actor Ryan Gosling, who will be in the new Star Wars movie.

Sarah Mahooti, dressed as Ahsoka Tano, revealed there's also a gathering of dedicated fans at the convention she's trying to find and meet up with.

"The 501st is a group of super-accurate Star Wars superfans, and it's super hard to get into. They do a big meetup and they do Star Wars duel outside and fun-fan driven activities," Mahooti said.