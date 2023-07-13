Crunchyroll bringing scaled up anime presence to Comic-Con 2023

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Crunchyroll, the streaming service home for all things Japanese animation, is bringing a variety of exhibitions, events and experiences to Comic-Con 2023 for anime aficionados.

Fans will have the opportunity to participate in insightful industry panels, check out an immersive show floor piece and work out like their favorite characters.

According to its press release, Crunchyroll is teaming up with Hardcore Fitness in downtown San Diego to put on the "Ultimate Anime Fitness Challenge." All four sessions on Friday and Saturday morning are fully booked, showing that anime fans are eager to undergo their own training arc filled with weight lifting, self-defense and more.

In the San Diego Convention Center itself, Crunchyroll will showcase "The Jujutsu Kaisen Experience" as part of "its most advanced booth ever." The experience displays iconic moments from the show, making fans feel like they've been dropped into their favorite fictional world.

Of course, freebies are a staple of the Comic-Con experience, and Crunchyroll will have an abundance of giveaways at booth #4135. Some of the swag includes "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" wristbands, "Demon Slayer" posters and "My Hero Academia" art cards.

Crunchyroll is also bringing the first-ever anime exhibits to the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park. Starting Tuesday, July 18, a statue depicting the epic battle between All Might and All for One from "My Hero Academia" will be on display. Additionally, a homage to the classic '90s anime "Cowboy Bebop" will be at the museum. The press release says that exhibit is a partnership with Mondo, and it will feature 28 brand-new commissioned art pieces to honor the show's 25th anniversary.

Crunchyroll's industry panel is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in room 6A of the convention center. Fans will have the opportunity to get exclusive information straight from the source.

To stay up-to-date on the anime presence at Comic-Con, head to the Crunchyroll website here.