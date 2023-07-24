COMIC-CON PANEL: Everything announced at Star Trek Universe

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Star Trek Universe returned to Hall H with three new teaser trailers for “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

The panel was hosted by film critic and Star Trek fanatic Scott Mantz.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS

Kicking off the excitement of one of the most exciting panels at this year's San Diego Comic-Con was the release date of Lower Decks Season Four. The animated comedy is set aboard the starship Cerritos (of the California class, and yes, there is a starship San Diego) at the start of the year 2380.

The show follows "lower deckers" or low-ranking officers Ensigns Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), Tendi (Noël Wells), Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) and Provisional Ensign T’Lyn (Gabrielle Ruiz) as they go on missions and adventures.

The fourth season will pay homage to Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, according to Mantz. Check out the poster shown during the panel:

The season brings you to check in with the crew of the Cerritos. Check out the poster for this upcoming season: pic.twitter.com/ITbkmEghym — Claudia Amezcua (@ClaudiaAmezcua_) July 22, 2023

Season Four will officially begin streaming on Paramount+ on Sept. 7.

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS

Mantz kept the surprises coming when he announced the ninth episode of season two of Strange New World, titled "Subspace Rhapsody," will be a musical.

Paramount+

No, you read that right. It's going to be a musical, and Trekkies are here for it. The episode will feature 10 original

songs plus a “Subspace Rhapsody” version of the series’ main title, with music and lyrics by Kay Hanley (Letters to Cleo) and Tom Polce (Letters to Cleo, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend).

Fans in attendance were treated to a clip of the episode, which is set to air on Aug. 3.

The remainder of the “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 2 release schedule is as follows:



Saturday, July 22 – Episode 207, “Those Old Scientists”

Thursday, July 27 – Episode 208, “Under the Cloak of War”

Thursday, August 3 – Episode 209, “Subspace Rhapsody”

Thursday, August 10 – Episode 210 (Season Finale), “Hegemony”

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY

Trekkies were given a sneak peek at the final season of “Star Trek: Discovery,” which found Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and season five newest cast members Rayner (Callum Keith Rennie), L’ak (Elias Toufexis) and Moll (Eve Harlow).

In the clip, we find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been hidden for centuries.

The series will conclude with its upcoming fifth season in early 2024.

THE CROSSOVER EPISODE

The panel ended with an advance screening of episode seven of the highly anticipated Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks special crossover episode.

And now, a first look at the cross over episode! It’s so good!! #StarTrekLowerDecks #StrangeNewWorlds pic.twitter.com/2gMcWkTOZY — Claudia Amezcua (@ClaudiaAmezcua_) July 22, 2023

The episode is now streaming on Paramount+.