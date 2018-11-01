Comic-Con 2019 open registration date revealed

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tis the season...

Registration for Comic-Con International 2019 is set for Nov. 10 at 9 a.m., giving those who didn't attend the event last year a chance to go. This year will mark the convention's 50th anniversary.

SDCC has already held its registration for returning badge holders.

All treats, no tricks! Comic-Con 2019 badges will go on sale shortly after 9:00 AM PST on November 10, 2018! The waiting room will open for entry at 8:00 AM PST.https://t.co/ALLD2tVHfA pic.twitter.com/YtwZqxVyl2 — San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) October 31, 2018

As usual, Comic-Con will allow those seeking a badge to enter the online waiting room at 8 a.m., before the online system randomly chooses users to purchase one- to four-day badge options.

Prices for passes this year are:

Preview Night (July 17): $48 for adults, $24 for 13 - 17 yrs.-old, $24 for Military or seniors.

Thursday (July 18): $66 for adults, $33 for 13 - 17 yrs.-old, $33 for Military or seniors.

Friday (July 19): $66 for adults, $33 for 13 - 17 yrs.-old, $33 for Military or seniors.

Saturday (July 20): $66 for adults, $33 for 13 - 17 yrs.-old, $33 for Military or seniors.

Sunday (July 21): $45 for adults, $22 for 13 - 17 yrs.-old, $22 for Military or seniors.

Children ages 12 and under get in FREE with a paying adult.

Only Comic-Con member IDs that have been created and confirmed before Oct. 31 are eligible for open registration. SDCC traditionally holds badge resales after returning and open registration dates, so those who are interested are still encouraged to sign up for a member ID.