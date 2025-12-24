Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Taylor Swift gives $1M each to American Heart Association, Feeding America

Swift also donated to MusiCares, which supports members of the music community in need.
People - Taylor Swift
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles.
Posted
and last updated

Taylor Swift is spreading some extra holiday cheer this season.

The music superstar donated $1 million each to the American Heart Association and Feeding America, the organizations announced.

The American Heart Association said Swift made the donation in honor of her father, Scott Swift, who underwent bypass surgery earlier this year.

“Taylor’s contribution enables the advancement of scientific research, stronger prevention and treatment efforts, and expanded access to life-saving care for every community,” the organization said.

Feeding America also thanked Swift for the gift, saying her generosity helps support families during the holidays and beyond by working to ensure people have enough to eat.

Swift also donated to MusiCares, which supports members of the music community in need. The organization did not disclose the amount but said the contribution will help fund its programs, resources and financial assistance.

