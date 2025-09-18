Body of 15-year-old girl found in singer D4vd's impounded Tesla identified

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday released the name of a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Lake Elsinore last year before her decomposed body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to a popular singer and later impounded in the Hollywood Hills.

The county Medical Examiner's Office identified her Wednesday as Celeste Rivas. The cause of death was listed as deferred.

Her remains were discovered Sept. 8 in the Tesla, which had been towed to a city police yard in the 1000 block of North Mansfield Avenue. The car was registered to singer-songwriter David Anthony Burke, known as D4vd, who is currently on his U.S. "Withered" tour and scheduled to perform at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Earlier, the medical examiner revealed the girl, who had last been seen April 5, 2024, had the letters Shhh tattooed on her right index finger.

According to the LAPD, the vehicle was impounded and towed to the yard -- an "official police garage" -- by the city Department of Transportation because it was "parked on a public street for more than 72 hours."

The car is believed to have been parked in the Hollywood Hills. Investigators said the Tesla had been parked at the location for nearly a month.

Neighbors told Rolling Stone the Tesla Model Y had been moved several times over the past three months before it was ultimately found on Bluebird Avenue, where it was ultimately located.

After it was impounded, workers at the tow yard and neighbors reported a strong odor coming from the car, leading to the discovery of the remains.

According to various reports, the remains were dismembered and severely decomposed, and were found inside a bag in the trunk.

The county Medical Examiner's office had earlier described the decedent as a woman of unknown age with wavy black hair and unknown color eyes. She was 5-feet-2 inches tall and weighed 71 pounds.

"The decedent was found severely decomposed inside a vehicle...," according to a medical examiner's office statement that said she was wearing a tube top and size small black leggings, with a yellow metal stud earring and a metal chain bracelet. "She appears to have been deceased inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found."

A representative for Burke said the singer was informed of the discovery and is fully cooperating with investigators.

D4vd canceled his scheduled Wednesday night show in Seattle, where he was set to perform at the Showbox SoDo, according to TMZ, which cited sources with direct knowledge.

