Blink-182 takes up residence at Palms Casino in Las Vegas

(KGTV) - Poway punk group Blink-182 is setting up a residency in Las Vegas.

The trio will be at the Palms Casino Resort for 16 performances starting in May.

The “Kings of the Weekend” shows will run through November.

Show dates:

May 26-27

June 8-9, 15-16, 23-24

October 26-27

November 2-3, 9-10, 16-17

Ticket sales start Friday, March 23 at 7 a.m. PT.

Blink-182 toured in 2017 in support of California, the group’s first album without founding guitarist Tom DeLonge, according to Rolling Stone. DeLonge has been replaced by Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba.

For more information and tickets, click here.