Blink-182 reuniting with original members for new world tour, album

San Diego-based band Blink-182 announced Tuesday that all its original members are reuniting and heading back on the road.

The band, consisting of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge, made the announcement on their official Twitter account, alongside a video of fans excited about their upcoming tour.

"We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song “Edging” out Friday," the tweet said. Tickets will be available for sale starting at 10 a.m. on October 17.

Their new song marks the first time in 10 years that the three band members have been in the studio together, USA Today reported.

According to CNN, Hoppus and DeLonge formed the group in 1992, with Barker joining the band as their drummer six years later.

In 2015, Barker and Hoppus announced that DeLonge had "indefinitely" left the punk rock band, Rolling Stone reported.

When DeLonge left, he was replaced by Matt Skiba, who is not a part of the reunion, CNN reported.

According to their website, the band will kick off its tour on March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico.

May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena

May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium

Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Since their humble beginnings when they started playing in a San Diego garage, ‘Blink-182’ have sold more than 50 million albums worldwide.