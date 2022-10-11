Blink-182 reuniting with original members for new world tour, album

San Diego-based band Blink-182 announced Tuesday that all its original members are reuniting and heading back on the road.
The band, consisting of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge, made the announcement on their official Twitter account, alongside a video of fans excited about their upcoming tour.
"We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song “Edging” out Friday," the tweet said. Tickets will be available for sale starting at 10 a.m. on October 17.
We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song “Edging” out Friday. https://t.co/lJmgXqI4ab pic.twitter.com/7y0ZoYTcQc— blink-182 (@blink182) October 11, 2022
Their new song marks the first time in 10 years that the three band members have been in the studio together, USA Today reported.
According to CNN, Hoppus and DeLonge formed the group in 1992, with Barker joining the band as their drummer six years later.
In 2015, Barker and Hoppus announced that DeLonge had "indefinitely" left the punk rock band, Rolling Stone reported.
When DeLonge left, he was replaced by Matt Skiba, who is not a part of the reunion, CNN reported.
According to their website, the band will kick off its tour on March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico.
- May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
- May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena
- May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
- Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium
- Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
- Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
- Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Click here for the full tour list.
Since their humble beginnings when they started playing in a San Diego garage, ‘Blink-182’ have sold more than 50 million albums worldwide.