Beyoncé wows fans, makes history with Coachella performance

Beyoncé left fans in awe during Saturday’s performance at Coachella, even sparking a viral hashtag.

Following her two-hour-long performance, many fans took to Twitter with #Beychella.

According to the Press-Enterprise, as many as 75 people appeared on stage with Beyoncé during the mega performance.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the reunion of Destiny’s Child and Beyoncé’s duet with husband Jay-Z. Not only was the performance memorable, but also one for the history books.

"Coachella, thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline," Beyoncé exclaimed before performing her hit song “Run the World (Girls).”

The singer also made mention of the amount of time that went into planning the performance. Beyoncé was supposed to headline Coachella in 2017 but had to cancel because she was pregnant with twins, according to CNN.

"I am so excited to see the BeyHive tonight at Coachella. We have been working hard and have a special show planned for you so please be safe and stay hydrated," she wrote on Facebook. "We need your energy!"