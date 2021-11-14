Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Beloved 'Dolphin Tale' star Winter died of twisted intestine

items.[0].image.alt
Chris O'Meara/AP
FILE - Winter the dolphin swims Aug. 31, 2011 in a tank in Clearwater, Fla. Winter starred in the "Dolphin Tale" movies has died at a Florida aquarium despite life-saving efforts by animal care experts. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium said the 16-year-old female bottlenose dolphin died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, while being treated for a gastrointestinal abnormality. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Famous Dolphin
Posted at 2:43 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 17:43:31-05

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s most famous dolphin Winter died of twisted intestines.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium said Saturday that necropsy results revealed the dolphin's intestines were impossible to reach through surgery.

Winter died Thursday. The star of the 2011 movie “Dolphin Tale,” which chronicled the amputation of her tail and struggle to swim with a prosthetic one, was beloved by fans around the world.

Fans — including autistic children and soldiers with missing limbs — made pilgrimages to visit the inspiring dolphin.

Aquarium staff worked around the clock in recent days to minimize the animal's pain. The facility was closed Friday but reopened Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!