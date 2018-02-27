Barbra Streisand reveals she successfully cloned her dog — twice

(KGTV) - It's not always easy saying goodbye to a pet — even for entertainment icon Barbra Streisand.

In a recent interview with Variety where the 75-year-old actress discusses women in Hollywood, Streisand also revealed two of her three dogs were cloned from her former pet: 14-year-old dog, Samantha, who died in 2017.

Streisand's two Coton du Tulear pups, named Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett, were cloned using cells taken from Samantha's mouth and stomach.

"They have different personalities,” Streisand told Variety. “I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her brown eyes and seriousness.

Miss Fanny, the actress's third dog, is a distant cousin.

According to ViaGen Pets, a pet cloning and genetic preservation company, cloning a pet can cost $25,000 for a cat to $50,000 for a dog. While cloning a pet seems like talk of the future, companies have offered the procedure since at least 2015.