Barbra Streisand reveals she successfully cloned her dog — twice

Mark Saunders
1:12 PM, Feb 27, 2018
1 hour ago

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 23: Singer Barbra Streisand speaks on stage during the Women in the World Summit held In New York on April 23, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

Andrew Toth
Copyright Getty Images

(KGTV) - It's not always easy saying goodbye to a pet — even for entertainment icon Barbra Streisand.

In a recent interview with Variety where the 75-year-old actress discusses women in Hollywood, Streisand also revealed two of her three dogs were cloned from her former pet: 14-year-old dog, Samantha, who died in 2017.

Streisand's two Coton du Tulear pups, named Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett, were cloned using cells taken from Samantha's mouth and stomach.

"They have different personalities,” Streisand told Variety. “I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her brown eyes and seriousness.

Miss Fanny, the actress's third dog, is a distant cousin.

 

 

Missing my girl Samantha. Look at those eyes... the depth in them. Her Mom xo.

A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on

 

 

Happy New Year from my three girls... Pink, Blue & Violet.

A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on

According to ViaGen Pets, a pet cloning and genetic preservation company, cloning a pet can cost $25,000 for a cat to $50,000 for a dog. While cloning a pet seems like talk of the future, companies have offered the procedure since at least 2015.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top