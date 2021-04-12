Bad Bunny announces 2022 San Diego stop on world tour

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As California venues prepare to get back to business by resuming concerts this year, pending coronavirus conditions, another world tour has announced a San Diego stop in the future.

Grammy and multi-Latin Grammy winner Bad Bunny will bring his El Último Tour del Mundo 2022 to Pechanga Arena on Feb. 23, 2022. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the public on April 16, with ticket presales starting April 15.

Bad Bunny's touring plans were sidelined last year due to the pandemic, like most in-person concerts. El Último Tour del Mundo 2022 is the second major tour announced returning to San Diego, after The Weeknd announced a San Diego-bound stop in March 2022.

Pechanga Arena has a handful of concerts still listed for later this year as well, assuming concerts are still allowed and pandemic conditions later this year.

More information on tickets is available on Pechanga Arena's website.