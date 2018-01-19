Video: Los Angeles security guard charges into 7-Eleven, fires on robbery suspects
Mark Saunders
2:27 PM, Jan 19, 2018
(KGTV) - A YouTube video viewed more than 1.6 million times shows the dramatic moments a security guard charged into a Gardena, Calif., convenience store and fired on two would-be robbers.
The video...
The moments play out like an action movie: Two suspects approach a 7-Eleven clerk, request what appear to be cigarettes, then one suspect pulls out what appears to be a gun and hops over the counter. The second suspect follows.
Moments later, a security guard rushes in with his gun drawn and fires at the suspects.
"It's fake. It's fake," cries out one suspect.
The cop quips back, "oh well. Mine is real." The officer then orders the two suspects to stand up and place their arms behind their backs, video shows.
The video spread across social media at a rapid pace in the week since it was posted. While the video description said the thwarted robbery took place in New Jersey, it actually happened in California.
Please note: The footage contains explicit language:
Sheriff's officials said two suspects entered the store wearing hoodies. The store's security guard "saw the hooded portion was tightened in what appeared to be an attempt to conceal the identities of the men who entered," LASD said in a release.
As the guard entered the store, he saw the suspects hop the counter pointing what appeared to be a gun at the clerk, officials said. After entering, the guard shot at the suspect and fired on the second suspect, believing he too had a weapon, LASD said.
Both suspects were brought to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. LASD said they are both about 16-years-old and have been charged with robbery.