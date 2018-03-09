Curious Emperor penguins kick over Antarctica camera for a selfie

(KGTV) - For penguins living in a barren, frozen tundra, they have surprisingly exceptional selfie skills.

Two Emporer penguins were caught on camera curiously inspecting a research camera from the Australian Antarctic Division near Antartica's Mawson research station.

The up-close look at the penguins was captured after Australian Antarctic expeditioner, Eddie Gault, left the camera on the ice when visiting the rookery. Not long after, the birds seized the opportunity for a selfie.

After inspecting the camera, the two seem to agree it's not something to eat, perhaps, shaking their heads at one another.