Actress Kristen Wiig to play 'Wonder Woman 2' baddie Cheetah
Mark Saunders
11:06 AM, Mar 9, 2018
The follow-up to the hit movie Wonder Woman is already making waves around the entertainment world.
Director Patty Jenkins announced Friday that actress Kristen Wiig, known for her comedic roles in Bridesmaids, the recent Ghostbusters reboot, and Saturday Night Live, will play the sequel's classic DC Comics villain, "Cheetah."
"So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And so excited by what we have planned," Jenkins tweeted.
By comparison, the comic giant's "Justice League" flick, which united its DC Extended Universe film franchises, took in almost $660 million worldwide. Many critics and fans were lukewarm to the film's success.
The untitled Wonder Woman sequel is due in theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.