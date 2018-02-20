Actress Jennifer Lawrence is taking a break from acting to 'fix our democracy'

"It doesn't have anything to do with partisan [politics]. It's just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state by state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy," the Oscar-winning actress added.
Lawrence is no stranger to political participation, namely women's rights and equality issues.
Earlier this year, the 27-year-old actress participated in the national Women's March rallies and last December, was honored by The Hollywood Reporter's 2017 Women in Entertainment Power 100.