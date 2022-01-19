Watch
Actor-comedian Louie Anderson undergoing cancer treatment

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - Actor-comedian Louie Anderson appears at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2016. A spokesman for Anderson says he is being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's publicist says he was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and “is resting comfortably.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Louie Anderson
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 13:01:25-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spokesman for Louie Anderson says the actor and comedian is being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital.

Anderson's longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz says he was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and "is resting comfortably."

Anderson, who lives in Las Vegas, won a 2016 Emmy for best supporting actor for the comedy series "Baskets."

Anderson received three consecutive Emmy nominations for his role as Christine Baskets, mom to twin sons played by "Baskets" star Zach Galifianakis.

The 68-year-old Anderson appeared on the big screen in 1988's "Coming to America" and in last year's sequel to the Eddie Murphy comedy.

He was also the host of the game show “Family Feud” when it was revived from 1999 to 2002, the Associated Press reported.

Anderson won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his role in the animated series "Life With Louie," which he created. The show ran from 1994-98, the news outlet reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
