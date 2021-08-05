Actor and singer Alvin Ing, known for ‘Flower Drum Song,’ dies at 89

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor and singer Alvin Ing, known for roles on Broadway and on tour in “Pacific Overtures” and “Flower Drum Song” as well as in films such as “The Gambler,” has died at the age of 89.

His representatives at Mosaic PR say Ing died Saturday at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center, in Burbank, California, of COVID-19 complications.

Ing also portrayed the Shogun’s mother in the original Broadway production of “Pacific Overtures” in 1976 and reprised the role 28 years later in the 2004 revival.

Lea Salonga who starred in “Flower Drum Song,” called him a “joyful presence.”