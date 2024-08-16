4 arrested in connection with killing of actor Johnny Wactor in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - In a series of early morning raids, Los Angeles police arrested four people Thursday in connection with the killing of former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor, who was shot after encountering three people trying to steal the catalytic converter from his parked car downtown.

Robert Barceleau, 18, of Huntington Park; Sergio Estrada, 18; and Leonel Gutierrez, 18, who were only listed as Los Angeles County residents, were all booked on suspicion of murder. Frank Olano, 22, of Inglewood, was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to the killing.

Jail records showed both Barceleau, Gutierrez and Olano all being held in lieu of $2 million bail. There was no record of Estrada in the jail system as of late Thursday afternoon.

A close friend of Wactor, Micah Parker, told reporters outside LAPD headquarters that officers called Wactor's mother Thursday and informed her that multiple arrests had been made, with more details expected to be released Monday, when charges could be filed.

The Los Angeles Times, citing an affidavit in support of a search warrant, reported that police targeted Barceleau, Estrada and Gutierrez because their fingerprints were allegedly found on a floor jack they used while trying to steal Wactor's catalytic converter.

Olano's role in the case remained unclear.

Television news footage showed officers serving a warrant Thursday morning in the area of 62nd Street and Wilton Place in South Los Angeles. The Times reported that the probe was targeting a specific street gang tied to catalytic converter thefts.

Neighbors told reporters that officers had distributed informational flyers in the neighborhood about the Wactor investigation several days ago in hopes of generating tips. One neighbor told KTLA5 the people at the home targeted by police Thursday morning have long been problematic for the neighborhood, even stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked on that street.

Wactor, 37, was shot around 3:30 a.m. May 25 while walking with a co- worker toward his parked car near Hope Street and Pico Boulevard after finishing his bartending shift at the nearby Level 8 bar/restaurant.

Police said the pair encountered a crew of people trying steal the catalytic converter from Wactor's car, and one of them shot Wactor as he approached.

The suspects had Wactor's vehicle raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter, police said, adding that Wactor was shot by one of the individuals without provocation.

On Tuesday, relatives and friends of Wactor gathered at Los Angeles City Hall to call for anyone with information about his death to come forward.

"Grief is my constant companion," Wactor's mother, Scarlett, said on the steps of City Hall. "He promised me he'd be here with me today. I can't wish him happy birthday on August 31st. He would have been 38. I can't ask if he's coming home for Christmas. I can't ask how his day went, if he's gonna climb. I don't get any of those things anymore because of what these people did."

Wactor's family and friends have also called on city leaders to do more to bolster public safety in the city.

Following news of the arrests Thursday, Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement saying, "I want to thank LAPD for their partnership and hard work on this case and for their continued efforts to keep Angelenos safe and to bring justice to victims of violence. Now, we must ensure that those who are responsible for this brazen and heinous act are held fully accountable."

Last week, the Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance photos of the suspects believed to have killed Wactor, along with images of an allegedly stolen vehicle the suspects are believed to have escaped in.

Police said the three suspects drove away from the scene in a stolen 2018 black, four-door Infiniti Q50 with tan-colored interior. The suspects, all wearing dark clothing, drove away from the scene northbound on Hope Street. One of the suspects had a tattoo above the left eye and on the right cheek, police said.

Catalytic converters are popular targets for thieves because they are rich in precious metals that can be resold.

Wactor appeared on nearly 200 episodes of "General Hospital" from 2020-22. His other credits included "Westworld," "The OA," "NCIS," "Station 19," "Criminal Minds" and "Hollywood Girl."

Anyone with information about the suspects was urged to call the LAPD's Central Station at 213-486-6606. During business hours, LAPD homicide detectives can be reached at 213-996-4143 or 213-996-4173.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.