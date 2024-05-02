El cajon neighbors petitioning after car crashes on front yard, again

“He hit this first dip and then it sparks… then he hit the second dip and then he went up on to the curb here … and took out three of her cars and just totaled them,” said Barbie Bates, a resident on Taft Avenue.

It's been a long fight on Taft Avenue for neighbors concerned about speeding drivers.

“20 years. I've tried to get it 20 years ago when my daughter was still young,” said Bates.

It being a stop sign, which the City of El Cajon said could not be put in due to one of the roads on the four way intersection being a dead end.

But 20 years later, those who live on Taft Ave. are still trying to prevent crashes like this one.

“Instead of getting to prep for my daughter's birthday, I'm having to, like, pick glass out of the gravel so that kids can play,” said Jessica Johnson.

Jessica Johnson says the car that drove into her front yard could have easily hit one of her kids any other night.

Neighbors have come together to form a petition to get speed bumps put on the road.

“Is this the first kind of neighborhood petition the city of El Cajon has seen?” I asked.

“Yeah, with regard to speed bumps and speeding,” said Phil Ortiz, City Councilmember for El Cajon.

The City of El Cajon said that since 2017, there have been four crashes in that area.

The city manager also says speed bumps can be a nuisance for emergency response vehicles, so they will start by installing two way stop signs at the intersection.

I asked the city manager what date they are going in, and he said in a short while.

Neighbors are still concerned.

“But we're worried that a stop sign might not stop people because they're running the only one that we have on the corner,” said Bates.

Traffic data is being collected within the next few months to see if speed bumps would be beneficial.

As for what happens if these changes are made.

“I just want to be able to, like, walk down the street and have my kids play out front without being worried that they're gonna get smashed by a car,” said Johnson.