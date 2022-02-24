Dunkin Has A New Shamrock Macchiato Just In Time For St. Patrick’s Day

Spring has officially sprung at Dunkin’! While the season of rebirth is technically still a month away, the coffee chain is already adding new themed drinks and food items to its menu, including an icy green treat for St. Patrick’s Day.

The new Shamrock Macchiato layers espresso atop rich and creamy Irish creme flavor, with notes of sweet cream and vanilla, which capture the flavor profile of Irish whiskey. The drink features a bright green ombre hue similar to Dunkin’s Pink Velvet Latte for Valentine’s Day 2020, which featured a pink ombre hue.

Dunkin'

Other new spring menu items at Dunkin’ include Roasted Tomato & Hummus Toast, Roasted Tomato & Avocado Toast, a Chocolate Croissant and two drinks: Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew and Salted Caramel Signature Latte.

The new Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew blends slow-steeped, smooth cold brew with a rich salted caramel flavor, topped with creamy salted caramel cold foam for a sip that promises to be sweet and salty. The Salted Caramel Signature Latte, meanwhile, can be enjoyed hot or iced and blends espresso with creamy milk and salted caramel flavor, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

While rival coffee chain Starbucks hasn’t announced any St. Patrick’s Day-themed beverages yet, there are a few on its “secret menu” that have been dreamed up by fans. The Shamrock Frappuccino and Lucky Leprechaun Frappuccino can be ordered by customizing your order.

The Shamrock Frappuccino begins with a standard Vanilla Bean Frappuccino and adds peppermint syrup, classic syrup and matcha powder, while the Lucky Leprechaun Frappuccino is a Green Tea Frappuccino with peppermint syrup and java chips added.

If you plan to order from the secret menu, remember it’s easiest to customize drinks via the Starbucks mobile app, versus ordering in person and asking for a bunch of extras at the front of a long line, so you’ll want to consider placing your order before heading out.

Starbucks

If you’re looking for something even more dessert-like, McDonald’s has already brought back its beloved Shamrock Shake, along with an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. The green milkshake is made with vanilla soft-serve and a mint-flavored Shamrock Shake syrup, while the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry combines the shake with Oreos.

You’ll also find St. Patrick’s Day-themed drinks at Applebee’s, as well. For those ages 21 and up, the restaurant’s new $5 Saintly Sips include the Tipsy Leprechaun and Pot O’ Gold Colada, both made with premium sprits and served in a signature mucho glass.

Applebee's

Which St. Patrick’s Day treat will be you trying first?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.