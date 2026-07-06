Want added protein? Be prepared to pay extra for that boost

In just about every aisle of the grocery store, you can't miss the "P-word."

Protein is everywhere — in pasta, bagels, chips and even Pop-Tarts.

While protein is important for your health, not all added protein products are worth it for your body or your wallet, according to registered dietitian Kayla Pasquale.

"Just because a product is adding 10 to 15 grams of protein doesn't necessarily make it healthy," Pasquale said.

Pasquale said some foods, drinks and powders also come with extra ingredients you may not want.

"Sometimes you're getting things like sugar alcohols or other fillers and additives," Pasquale said.

Watch a nutrition expert show whether added protein is worth it:

Pricey added protein

High-protein items carry a premium

Consumers adding more protein to their diets could be adding more to their grocery bills too. Credit lender CoBank reports food products with high-protein claims can cost up to 12% more.

Consider these price comparisons:



A 10-count box of Eggo Buttermilk Waffles at Kroger cost $2.99, while the protein version cost $5.99.

At Walmart, an 18-ounce box of Honey Nut Cheerios was on sale for $4.47, while the smaller, 14-ounce protein version was $4.97.

"One protein bar is around $4 each," Pasquale said while visiting a local market. "Whereas we have the deli-sliced chicken breast over there. You can probably get three or four servings for just a little bit more than that."

Affordable ways to meet protein goals

Pasquale said shoppers can get all the protein they need from meat, eggs and other whole foods without paying extra for the label.

"Greek yogurt, cottage cheese," Pasquale said. "Lentils are a great source of protein."

She also recommends mixing up your protein sources — like shopper Deb Dereshkevich tries to do.

"I do like protein but balanced out with vegetables and other good foods," Dereshkevich said.

High-protein products may be convenient, but that extra protein often comes at a premium price, so you don’t waste your money.

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