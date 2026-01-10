CINCINNATI — January brings more than just New Year's resolutions — it's also prime time for fitness deals. Many gyms and fitness centers roll out deep discounts to attract new members, making it the perfect opportunity to start your health journey without breaking the bank.

Beechmont Racquet and Fitness in Ohio is making it easier for people to achieve their fitness goals. The facility offers options for every fitness level, including tennis, pickleball, a running track, swimming pool, treadmills, and elliptical machines.

"The hardest part for everyone is to get started," said Lance Atkins from Beechmont Racquet and Fitness.

The gym typically charges $50 to sign up, but they've waived the enrollment fee through January 14, helping new members save money right away. The facility operates on a month-to-month basis with no long-term contracts required.

"We are always month to month, we hope you love it and are here for 20 years, but if it's not working out, you can cancel at any time with 30 days notice," Atkins said.

Watch: What to look for when trying to get the best fitness deal

How to save money on health and fitness memberships this January

Orange Theory is also rolling out budget-friendly options for January. The fitness studio's Newport location is offering memberships for just $2 a day during January.

"Now is the perfect time to join. You can join for $2 a day during the month of January. It's right before our transformation challenge kicks off," said Lacey Cotter, Strategic Growth Manager at Orange Theory.

For those 65 and older, fitness memberships might already be covered. Many Medicare Advantage plans include free gym access and fitness benefits through programs like Silver Sneakers, a fitness program designed for adults over 65.

Janet and Arthur Hagedorn are taking advantage of this benefit as they work toward their 2026 health goals.

"Our insurance actually covers this for us," Janet Hagedorn said. "We're really quite lucky we're not paying any additional fees. And this is a wonderful club."

Arthur Hagedorn is aiming to exercise 2 or 3 times per week, while Janet wants to maintain her current fitness level.

"Just want to be able to keep up what we were doing," Janet Hagedorn said.

Money-saving tips for fitness memberships

Look for flexible contract options:



Choose month-to-month memberships when possible

Avoid long-term contracts that lock you in

Ensure you can cancel without hefty penalties

Take advantage of free alternatives like free fitness apps or outdoor activities.

Many gyms also offer reduced rates for:



Students

Military members

Family plans

Senior citizens

But watch out for hidden fees before signing up:



Sign-up fees

Annual fees

Cancellation policies

Equipment rental costs

Always read the fine print to avoid unexpected charges that can add up over time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.