ABC 10News brings joy and free books to San Ysidro students

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — The giggles were contagious as ABC 10News morning anchors Jared Aarons and Melissa Mecija brought story time to life, reading "The Good Egg" by Jori John to an enthusiastic crowd of young readers.

"Other eggs aren't perfect and I don't have to be either! I'm ok with that!" they read, as laughter filled the air at Smythe Elementary School.

The ABC 10News team was on campus Monday for something truly special – the annual "If You Give a Child a Book" Scholastic Book Fair, where literacy dreams come true!

Here's the amazing part: each of the school's 500+ students got to browse through an entire week-long book fair and choose five free books to take home right away, plus five more free books coming their way in the spring. Talk about building both a love of reading AND a personal library!

"I'm so proud of their excitement, their enthusiasm for reading. They've been looking forward to this for weeks!" beamed Dr. Rebecca Bravo, Smythe Elementary's principal. "Technology is great, but it also fails us at times – and a book never fails you."

The selection was incredible! Students carefully picked from scary books, chapter books, graphic novels, and so much more. With over 2,500 titles available in both English and Spanish, there was something for everyone. (And yes, "Dogman" was absolutely flying off the tables – it was the hands-down student favorite!)

The power of choice is what makes this program so special. When kids get to pick their own books, it reinforces their investment in literacy and makes reading personal and exciting.

But here's what makes this story even more heartwarming: these kids get to experience this magic because of viewers like YOU! Your generous donations, combined with support from North Island Credit Union, the Scripps Howard Fund, and ABC 10News, made it all possible.

North Island Credit Union went above and beyond, donating $5,000 and providing over 500 backpacks to students. These aren't just any backpacks – they're year-long companions that help transport books and provide essential storage at home where space might be limited.

Smythe Elementary serves the vibrant San Ysidro community, located about 3 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. As part of the San Ysidro School District, which includes five elementary schools, one middle school, and several preschools, Smythe is helping build the next generation of passionate readers, one book at a time.