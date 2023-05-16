Deputies recover cocaine from woman's fake pregnancy belly

A woman is accused of trafficking cocaine after authorities in South Carolina say the drugs fell from her fake pregnancy belly.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, Cemeka Mitchem and Anthony Miller were stopped on Interstate 85 this month while deputies were conducting "proactive patrol."

Deputies said they became suspicious after the pair gave conflicting information about Mitchem's due date.

"As Mitchem realized deputies were becoming more suspicious of her conflicting story, Mitchem immediately took off running and very quickly drugs fell from the fake rubber stomach," the sheriff's department said in a statement on Facebook.

SEE MORE: El Chapo sons among 28 members of Mexican cartel indicted

Deputies said they collected more than 1,500 grams of cocaine from the pair.

They are now facing multiple charges related to trafficking cocaine.

According to online court records, Miller and Mitchem are being held in the Anderson County jail on no-bond holds.

Cocaine has been a major problem in South Carolina for decades. In 2001, the Department of Justice warned that powdered and crack cocaine were the primary drug threats in the state.

The problem has persisted. In 2018, the Drug Enforcement Agency noted that cocaine was the most seized drug in the state. Officials noted large quantities of the drug are smuggled from Mexico.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com