Jury reaches verdict in Rudy Giuliani's election defamation case

A jury announced on Friday it had reached a verdict in a defamation damages case against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Jurors deliberated for hours Thursday and Friday at a Washington federal courthouse before reaching a verdict.

A judge already ruled that Giuliani defamed Wandrea "Shaye" Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, when he falsely claimed that they committed ballot fraud during Georgia's 2020 presidential election.

The jury's decision on Friday was expected to determine how much Giuliani would have to pay the two women in damages.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.