'Damage covers a large area' as severe weather hits Central Indiana

Several tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued across Central Indiana on Sunday.

Viewers have sent in photos and videos of hail, heavy rain, and even possible tornadoes. Several possible tornado sightings have been reported in Johnson County.

Viewer Eric Ford sent in a video of a funnel touching the ground in the Stones Crossing area. The video shows the funnel ripping through what looks like apartment homes.

Damage was reported by viewer Cole Baseynear Stones Crossing Road in the Kensington Grove neighborhood.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Michael Pruitt in Bargersville, emergency crews have started to search along 1-69 east to the 135 near Stones Crossing and have reported damaged buildings but so far no injuries.

According to Johnson County Sheriff Duane E. Burgess, the damage covers a large area. "Several neighborhoods and homes have been damaged or destroyed," Burgess said.

Officials ask people who don't live in the area to stay away so emergency crews can work. Several roads have already been closed.

According to Burgess, the following roads in White River Township have been closed:

- Travis Road is closed between Mullinix Road and Morgantown Road.

- Morgantown Road from Mullinix Road to Whiteland Road.

- Stones Crossing Road from State Road 135 to Saddle Club Road.

- Saddle Club Road from Stones Crossing Road to Smokey Row Road.

Burgess says The American Red Cross will have a shelter at Greenwood Middle School, and it should be open at 7:00 p.m. Greenwood Middle School is located at 1584 Averitt Road, Greenwood.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed these sightings as tornadoes at this time.

This story was originally published by Jacqueline White at Scripps News Indianapolis.

