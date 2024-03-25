Dairy Queen offering BOGO Blizzards to celebrate new summer menu

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Dairy Queen is celebrating the launch of its new summer menu with a BOGO coupon so you can share a treat with a friend — or just order two for yourself.

Hitting the menu for a limited time beginning April 1, you’ll find three new Blizzard flavors and three returning fan-favorite Blizzard treats.

New flavors include Picnic Peach Cobbler, Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party and Ultimate Cookie Blizzard. All blended with vanilla soft serve, the Picnic Peach Cobbler Blizzard features real peaches and cobbler pieces.

For chocolate fans, the Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party Blizzard is made with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter topping and rainbow confetti crunch, while the Ultimate Cookie Blizzard has Oreo, Chips Ahoy! and Nutter Butter pieces.

Dairy Queen

Returning flavors include Frosted Animal Cookie, Cotton Candy and Brownie Batter.

The Frosted Animal Cookie flavor has actual frosted animal cookie pieces blended with pink confetti icing, while the Cotton Candy Blizzard is also pink and loaded with cotton candy-flavored sprinkles. The Brownie Batter Blizzard is made with brownie batter and chocolatey brownie dough pieces.

Dairy Queen

April 1-14, you can try one of the new Blizzard flavors — or just grab your favorite that’s already on the menu — for free when you purchase one of equal or lesser value.

Whether you head to DQ with friends or family to share the deal, or just put one in your freezer for later, you’ll find the coupon in the DQ Mobile App. Simply apply the coupon to an online order or show it at the register or via drive-thru when picking up your treats.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.