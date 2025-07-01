Cygnet Theatre prepares for September opening at new Liberty Station location

LIBERTY STATION, Calif. — Cygnet Theatre is preparing to move from its current Old Town location to a new, significantly larger space at Liberty Station this September.

The new $43 million facility spans 42,000 square feet, nearly six times larger than the current 7,000 square foot theater in Old Town. The project has been in development since 2017. The new space will be called The Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center.

"It's very exciting. It's like a new toy box," said Sean Murray, artistic director at Cygnet Theatre.

The main theater will seat nearly 300 people with viewing options from both the balcony and floor level.

"You're never gonna quite have the same experience twice when you come here. And you're gonna have a brand new beautiful building," Murray said.

The facility also features a smaller "black box" theater designed for more intimate performances.

"It's in the round and it can be adapted into three-quarter thrust," Murray said. "Sometimes we do plays where you want a one-on-one relationship with the audience and you want to be able to be really close to it."

Murray emphasized that the new venue will continue Cygnet's commitment to showcasing local talent.

Cygnet’s Education Department held a final dress rehearsal of From the Page to the Stage in their new black box theater, The Dottie, ahead of its launch at San Diego Public Libraries this Thursday.

"It's just been our thing all along to hire local artists, invest in them so that they can do their work here and stay in San Diego," Murray said.

The first performance at the new location will be "Follies," scheduled for September in the main theater.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

