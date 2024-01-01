Craig Harris joins ABC 10News as a Team 10 investigator following his career as a print journalist.

2024 marks his 33rd year as a journalist. Before joining KGTV, he most recently was the editor of the startup The Coronado News, which won two national awards for its investigation of the Tijuana sewage crisis. Craig has worked at seven daily newspapers, including USA TODAY and The Arizona Republic, where he was a two-time Polk Award winner and was among the lead writers when The Republic was twice a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news.

Craig lives in San Diego with his wife, Dr. Pamela Harris, and their beagle, Daisy. The couple has two grown children, Carson and Annalyse.

Craig is also a rabid University of Oregon fan.