Costco has a build-it-yourself storage shed, and it’s on sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

As the weather gets warmer, it can be a great time to make some upgrades to your yard. That might include a great shed for storage or a little escape spot.

But even small outbuildings like sheds can cost big bucks, especially if you’re putting it together from scratch.

That’s why we were so excited to see that the 8-by-12-foot Northport Wood Storage Shed, which normally costs, $2,599.99, is currently on sale for $1,999.99 on Costco.com. The 10-by-12-foot version of the shed is also on sale for $2,399.99, down from $2,999.99.

The $600 discount is good through May 7 and the total cost includes curbside delivery.

The Northport Wood Storage Shed is made in Michigan and arrives in flat packs. All the parts are pre-cut and ready to be assembled. The kit includes all wood flooring material, four transom windows and another window for over the front doors. A pegboard and material to build a workbench or storage loft come with it, too.

While the shed comes primed, it’s up to the customer to choose paint and shingles for the roof.

The two front doors have attractive, anti-sagging hinges, plus a rust-resistant door handle. An aluminum threshold keeps the elements out. The roof overhangs on all sides to help protect the shed, which is made from LP-engineered wood siding that’s been treated.

Photos of how the completed shed has been customized give plenty of ideas for how to use the structure: Turn it into a yoga space, store your gardening tools, make it a reading and writing spot, or use it as a beach or pool house with a bar!

A “she-shed” version shown on the listing page has been converted to add interior finishes and two windows.

Costco reviewers have given the shed 4 out of 5 stars in more than 50 reviews and left tips for how to use the Northport shed. You’ll need a second person to help raise the sides and put on the roof, reviewers say. Some recommend using your own screws, not the ones included in the kit.

Multiple people said to unpack all the boxes and check the parts before you start assembly and recommended you start the project when there’s a stretch of good weather, as it may take several days. A few said that the included instructions have a few errors or show one part that didn’t come with the kit. The online instructions versus the included printed ones may be easier to use.

“The result is a quality building that is a nice visual addition to your yard. It’s solid,” Costco reviewer Bryan wrote. “Mine withstood a 50 mph wind gust that blew it off the block foundation while I was working on it.”

Bryan also recommended that if some of the lumber is a little warped upon arrival, it helps to use a ratchet strap to pull the walls together.

Another Costco reviewer with the username tmat said that the included windows added enough light during the day that you don’t need electricity to see inside.

You have other options, too. Over at Home Depot, an 8-by-12 Lifetime Storage Shed is $1,672 right now, $100 off its regular price of $1,772. It’s UV-protected, weather-resistant and has lockable doors. It gets a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from more than 700 reviews.

At Walmart, you can also get the Suncast 7-by-8-foot Metal and Resin Storage Shed in Vanilla for $1,336.44 — a great savings off the $2,184.81 original price. This item has four skylights, two corner shelves and a shingle-style roof. It gets a 4.2-out-of-5-star rating from more than 80 customers.



If you’re on the hunt for a versatile storage shed, any one of these could be a good buy!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.