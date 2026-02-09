Wholesale flower shops and early shopping can help you stay within budget this Valentine's Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If flowers are on your list this Valentine's Day, there are ways you can stay within your budget, and it starts with keeping your options open.

The hustle and bustle of flower shops go hand in hand with Valentine's Day as orders come in and more shoppers stroll by coolers, checking out the different kinds of arrangements. And while shops are busy, it doesn't mean you can't find a good deal.

"In 2026, budget is the main word that everyone has on their minds. Things are getting more expensive," said Christian Ferretti, assistant manager at Wholesale Flowers and Supplies.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumer spending on Valentine's Day is expected to reach $29.1 billion, which is up compared to the $27.5 billion spent in 2025. Experts believe this year people are expanding their gift lists, buying for friends and co-workers.

When it comes to costs, this year a dozen roses is expected to cost between $ 70 and$110, depending on size and color.

I checked in with Ferretti, who says that despite tariff impacts, they were able to keep their prices comparable to previous years. They get their flowers directly from growers, many of whom are from San Diego.

"We actually negotiated a year ago to get the prices now, which saved us because right now for two dozen you are looking at a starting price of $18.95 which is good. Pinks are more expensive at $20.95, and the reds that's where they really go up every year it's unavoidable. There reds are going to start off at $28.95 for 25 roses," Ferretti said.

If you're looking to go a cheaper route, Ferretti says check out a wholesale flower shop because you can make your own bouquet by choosing different types of flowers based on your budget. All you need is a main flower, filler flower, and some greenery.

"You want to see what's the biggest flower that you can get that will take up the most room. But, at the same time, it's really up to personal taste," Ferretti said.

But if you don't want to arrange it yourself, you can always pay for extra help without buying an expensive arrangement. Tom Sydavong is a design department manager. He says check with your florist to see what options are available and be upfront about how much you want to spend.

"You come in and select the flowers by the bunches and we do that for you. You get them at wholesale costs with a small fee attached to it and then we have pre-made arrangements or a custom arrangement. We usually work with people's budgets depending on what they're looking for," Sydavong said.

And the last piece of advice: don't wait until the last minute because you won't have much selection left to choose from.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.