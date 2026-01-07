What to know before signing a gym membership contract

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fitness and health consistently rank in the top three when it comes to New Year's resolutions. But before you sign up for a specific gym, here are a couple things to think about.

Committing to a gym requires dedication, and often times you're locked into a contract that requires a monthly fee. But experts say it's important to shop around before you sign on the dotted line.

First, do your homework and find out what programs are available. Carrie Logan, the regional executive director for the Toby Wells YMCA, says you have to think about your goals and needs. Figure out what's important to you.

"We have a wide variety of programs from gymnastics classes to dance classes to sports," Logan said.

"If you wanted a little bit more amenities like our child watch, but they're all very affordable, accessible, and you can go anywhere in the county we also have nationwide opportunity too. So, if you're traveling you can go to the YMCA on your journeys," Logan said.

Then look at the cost and contract details. Well Fit Insider, an online fitness resource, says the average gym membership cost in 2025 ranged from $50 to $70 per month. In 2026, a gym membership cost is expected to be about the same.

That cost could be lower or much higher, depending on the gym's type, the amenities, and location. Remember some places will also charge a cancellation fee if you choose to leave before your contract is over.

Also, make sure you understand what's included in your membership and what costs extra, like specialty classes or personal training. These sessions can cost you anywhere from $50 to $100 a session.

"If you truly want to kind of reach your fitness potential and fitness goals, I would recommend working with someone. I have trainers who specialize in weight loss, muscle gain, injury prevention, active aging," Logan said.

Taylor Summerfruit, a general manager for 24 Hour Fitness, says ask about payment plans because that could get you a discount.

"I would always recommend paying up front. It's going to save you about 50%, if you compare it to going on the monthly side," Summerfruit said.

And before you make a decision, experts say you should look into a day pass so you can get a sample before you make a commitment.

"We also like to offer health and wellness onboarding appointments. So, if people are coming in and they're not sure we can say hey let's walk you through the exercise equipment, the group exercise schedule. Let's see how we can make this work for you and fit your needs," Logan said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.