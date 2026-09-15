Technology platform run by nonprofit pairing people with spare rooms with those looking for affordable housing

A new platform is bringing together homeowners and renters across the country, making it easier for people to earn extra income and helping others find an affordable place to live.

After her divorce, Karen Wolfgang found herself with more space than she needed.

"So I found myself with extra space, and you know, a big heart for people who need it," Wolfgang said.

Her home had room to share.

"There's a self-contained bedroom, a full bath, and then kind of a living area that opens on the back of the house so it has its separate entrance," Wolfgang said.

She connected with HomeShare Oregon, a nonprofit that runs HomeShare Online, a technology platform that matches people in the same area who have spare rooms with those looking for affordable housing. The price of rent varies based on area and what is being offered.

While the platform is open for anyone to use across the country, Candice Smith, the CEO of HomeShare Oregon, says it attracts older adults.

"They have a mortgage or they have a fixed income and they have no options. Affordable housing waitlists, voucher waitlists are way too long and they're not able to have another income because they're 70 so what do they have in their hands that will allow them to have additional income and that's a spare bedroom," Smith said.

Here is how the platform works: whether you are a homesharer or someone looking for a home, you pay a fee of $125 for access to the website for six months. Users answer questions designed to match homeowners and home seekers for compatibility — ranging from whether you are a smoker or non-smoker to lifestyle questions such as your comfort level about having guests stay over. There will also be a background check. Potential matches are then generated and both parties are connected.

Smith said safety and shared values are central to the process.

"First is finding people whose values aligned; I think it's important but also making sure that this is safe for you," Smith said.

Wolfgang said she appreciates the platform because it feels more personal and helps narrow down potential roommates.

"You know you're not casting the net for anyone and everybody out there, you're looking for somebody that could really fit with your lifestyle and your needs," Wolfgang said.

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