Summer camp costs: How to find the right fit for your family and budget

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Families searching for summer camps have plenty of options, but costs can vary widely depending on the type of program. Here is what to know before signing up.

The first step is narrowing down camps to your child's interests, whether that is swimming, performing arts, or sports. From there, decide whether you are looking for a weekly, full-day, half-day, or sleep-away camp, as the type of program will affect the price.

According to SummerCampHub.com, the average cost for a week of overnight summer camp in the United States is $170 to $235 per day. Daily camps can range from $70 to $120 per day.

Aldisa Sabanovic is the owner of Fandory Factory, an education enrichment center in Rancho Bernardo. She said full-day camps run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., which helps families whose parents work. The program addresses childcare needs over the summer while providing a learning environment for kids. By comparison, traditional daycare can range from $300 to $500 a week.

"Our camps are designed to keep children engaged, learning, and then having fun through various activities. Hands-on learning, through baking, stem and science camps." Sabanovic said.

Alicia Gallegos-Butters is the director of educational technology with the San Diego County Office of Education. She said that in addition to standard offerings like art and culinary camps, specialty camps are also available, including esports, costume design, and drone camp. Those specialty programs come at a higher price, ranging from $450 to $500 for a couple of days.

"They'll be flying drones and learning how to fly drones, but they will also be working on the videos that go along with the drones. So they'll be making a movie out of what they've been creating and taking pictures of." Gallegos-Butters said.

For families looking to reduce costs, some camps offer sibling discounts, early bird rates, friend referral rates, and volunteer opportunities in exchange for discounts.

Alejandro Villasenor is the camp director for the YMCA, which offers camps at all of its locations. Prices range from the mid-$300s to the high $500s and $600s. Villasenor said scholarship opportunities are available through an application process based on household income.

"We help families subsidize the cost of camp so they're able to afford it. For some families we're able to cover the whole cost of camp. For some families we're able to cover a large amount of it." Villasenor said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.