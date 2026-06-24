Staycations offer San Diego residents a budget-friendly way to enjoy summer fun

San Diego residents are skipping the expensive summer road trips and flights in favor of local hotel day passes and resort amenities — and saving money in the process.

Amy Schillingburg has been spending her summers celebrating with her granddaughter and friends, but the rising cost of travel has pushed her toward a more local approach.

"With the state of the economy, it's hard with high gas prices. So it's like why don't we just stay home and have fun, you know, be able to drive to a place and not drive around like to other states. Just enjoy each other's company," Schillingburg said.

She is not alone. According to the latest data from NerdWallet's Travel Price Index, U.S. travel costs are 11 percent higher compared to this time in 2025. The average cost for a summer trip in America is expected to reach about $3,940 per traveler for trips requiring flights or paid lodging.

Schillingburg has been booking day passes through Resort Pass, an online booking site where users can access pool, spa, or beach reservations at local hotels and resorts.

Wendy Altmetz, director of marketing for Town and Country Resort, said many people this season are booking passes or cabanas to celebrate special occasions or to gather and watch World Cup games.

Altmetz said adult day passes at Town and Country Resort start at $35, kids' day passes start at $20, and families can take advantage of bundled rates starting at $78 for two adults and two kids. Cabanas start at $300.

Altmetz also encouraged visitors to ask hotels about special activities that day pass holders may have access to.

"So Saturday night we do our dive-in movies here ... and then on Sundays we have our DJ Sundays," Altmetz said.

Day pass pricing varies across San Diego. A day pass at the San Diego Mission Bay Resort starts at $67, while the Hotel del Coronado offers day passes starting at $78.

For Schillingburg, the appeal of a staycation goes beyond the savings — it is the predictability.

While she is always looking for ways to surprise her friends over the summer, what she appreciates is knowing she will not get a surprise when it comes to how much she spends exploring her own city.

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