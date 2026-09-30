San Diego's Kids Free October deals for families

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Tourism Authority's Kids Free October promotion offers free and discounted admission, dining, and hotel deals at more than 150 businesses throughout the city.

The San Diego Tourism Authority created Kids Free October to draw visitors during a historically slower tourism period — but the deals are available to locals, too.

Brian Hilemon of the San Diego Tourism Authority said the timing makes the promotion especially appealing.

"October is a great time to visit San Diego. The weather's really mild. The crowds are smaller, and now we've made it more affordable, and there are so many offers."

Families can browse all participating businesses at sandiego.org/kidsfree, where more than 150 deals are organized by category.

Dining deals

Several restaurants are offering free kids' menu entrees with the purchase of a regularly priced adult entree, including the Catamaran, the Crab Hut, and Buca di Beppo.

Hotel deals

Dozens of hotels are offering savings of up to 25% for families booking a staycation, with many throwing in special perks for kids.

The Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa & Marina is offering a s'mores experience, while the Ocean Park Inn in Pacific Beach is offering free swag bags and free bike rentals for children 12 and under.

Attractions and museums

The San Diego Zoo is offering free admission to kids 11 and under when accompanied by a paid adult. A child ticket normally costs $68.

SeaWorld San Diego is offering free admission for children ages 3 to 9 with a paid adult admission, saving families $130 per child.

Dozens of museums are also offering free kids' admission with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Families should check with each individual business for promo codes and restrictions before booking.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

