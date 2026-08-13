San Diego County offers free camping gear and campsite reservations for first-time campers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County is helping first-time campers get outdoors without the financial burden through a program that provides free gear and campsite reservations.

The First Time Camping Program offers qualifying participants a free two-night campsite reservation along with camping equipment, including folding chairs, sleeping mats, sleeping bags, roasting sticks, a cooler, lanterns, firewood, and a four- or six-person tent.

The only requirement to qualify is that applicants must not have previously used the county's camping reservation system.

County park ranger Brian Tran said the program is designed to remove financial barriers for families who want to spend time in nature.

"Spending time outdoors is great for your soul, great for your mind, especially in this day and age we're constantly bombarded with technology on our smartphones," Tran said.

Staff also walk participants through everything they need to know before heading out.

"We do offer instructions on how to set up your campsite, how to get your campfire going ... we can show you of course, how to set up your tent," Tran said.

The cost of camping gear can add up quickly for families. Tents range from $20 to a couple hundred dollars depending on size, sleeping bags cost around $30, and camping chairs run just under $10.

Campers Joshua and Amy Rehkopf, who are planning their first trip with their son Esher, said the expenses go beyond just shelter.

"You need a tent, you need sleeping bags, if you don't want to sleep directly on the ground you need some kind of air mattress, and then what are you going to eat? You have to bring all of your food supplies like pots and pans and utensils and plates," Amy Rehkopf said.

The program has grown significantly in participation. Last year, the county had 137 participants. This year, 160 people have already registered.

For more information, check out the County of San Diego's website: Free Camping for First Timers

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