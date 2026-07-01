RV summer travel trends: Millions hit the road but adjust plans to save money

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Data shows 37 million Americans plan to go RVing this summer, but many are making changes to their travel plans to keep more money in their pockets.

Jesus and Amy Vargas have owned their RV for a decade, using it to explore western states. This summer, though, the couple says high gas prices are keeping them close to home.

"We won't be taking it anywhere with distance because the gas prices are pretty high nowadays," Jesus Vargas said.

The Vargases are also cutting back on groceries for the trip, opting for what they already have on hand rather than buying new.

"I bought fresh vegetables and stuff like that. And then it's like I had a steak here, hot dogs here, took them out of the freezer, and that's what I cooked," Vargas said.

According to the RV Industry Association, many travelers are adjusting their summer plans to keep costs down.

Gracie Tisnado says she easily spends $300 to fill up her RV. Instead of heading to the desert this summer, she is keeping it local, setting up camp at Silver Strand State Beach. Tisnado says she and her group plan early to save on entrance fees, looking for senior citizen, military, or handicap discounts.

"It's not going to stop us doing what we enjoy, we just don't want to spend that much anymore," Tisnado said.

Experts say people are also cutting back on other expenses, such as souvenirs, restaurant meals, and excursions like visiting theme parks.

Here are ways to save on your next RV trip:

Plan ahead and shop around at campsites.

Look at off-peak times, such as weekdays.

Check discount RV clubs, where memberships can cut entrance fees up to 50% at participating sites. Be sure to check blackout dates and restrictions before booking.

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