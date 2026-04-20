Rising internet costs push consumers to seek out better deals.

As the cost of home internet continues to rise, many Americans are looking for ways to save on their monthly bills by bundling services or spending time at local coffee shops that offer free Wi-Fi.

According to Reviews.org's 2026 Consumer Trust Survey, nearly twice as many Americans say their internet bill has increased over the last 12 months compared to last year, jumping from 43% in 2025 to 73% in 2026. Right now, Americans are paying an average of $63 to $78 a month for home internet services. Basic plans fall around the $30 to $50 range, while faster speeds cost $50 to more than $100 a month.

Charlie Sotelo, a mechanical engineer who works remotely, relies on the internet to get his work done. He needs reliable internet coverage to work on projects, so he often spends time at coffee shops.

"It's like a utility now," Sotelo said.

Through the years, Sotelo has noticed the cost of the internet has significantly gone up.

"In the last 5 years, the internet was like $65 ... 5 or 6 years ago," Sotelo said.

In his one-bedroom house, Sotelo said he was paying just over $100 for basic internet. When he moved out, he found a better deal with a different company by bundling his services. He now has faster internet and is only paying one bill.

"This new company, it's like $40 a month. " It's with cable, it's with internet, and I have a bigger house now, and it covers the whole thing," Sotelo said.

Experts say that before jumping into a new deal, it is best to shop around and ask companies about any deals they are offering. Consumers should also be careful about hidden fees connected to bundling. Oftentimes, these deals do not include equipment rentals or broadcast fees. It is also important to be aware of promotional prices that end after a certain time.

To avoid high costs, many people are packing coffee shops like Lestat's on Park to cash in on the free Wi-Fi. Nick Garland, manager at Lestat's on Park, said offering Wi-Fi is what keeps many people at their shop for hours.

"Offering wifi to our customers has always been kind of an enticement for people to come in, and part of the model of the shop is what we provide a space for people to do work, whether it's professionals doing remote stuff or students coming in to study, so that's always just been part of the business," Garland said.

Aside from finding a place that offers free internet, there are also state programs like California LifeLine that lower the cost of internet for households that qualify. Applicants need to meet an income requirement, and the discount is applied directly to a customer's bill through participating internet providers. The price reduction ranges from $20 to $30 a month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

