No NASCAR ticket? No problem! Check out these budget-friendly race weekend events in San Diego

Most tickets to NASCAR weekend in San Diego are already sold out, with only premium seating remaining — costing thousands of dollars for entry. But there are other ways to join in on the fun while staying within a budget.

San Diego Automotive Museum

Before the races begin, you can stop by the San Diego Automotive Museum at Balboa Park, where a NASCAR Design and Innovation Display is taking front and center.

"What we're showing visitors here is not the history of NASCAR but what NASCAR is now, where they're going with technology and design, aerodynamics, how everything is constantly changing with NASCAR," Jacqueline Goldstein said.

Goldstein is the curator of the San Diego Automotive Museum. She says visiting the museum gives you a behind-the-scenes look at actual NASCAR race cars — and you can take all the pictures and videos you want.

"Because going to a race, you're not going to be able to get nice and close and see how the roll bars and safety and body up close have changed today. These are different things that you can see up close. No public is going to be able to see this next gen because this is just used by the teams," Goldstein said.

Admission into the museum starts at $15 for those ages 3 to 15. For those 65 and older, admission is $17. Those ages 18 to 64 pay $19.50.

The museum is also a Blue Star Museum, so from now until Labor Day, an active duty military ID holder and up to 5 family members can get in for free.

San Diego Cars and Coffee

On race day, you can attend the San Diego Cars and Coffee event on June 20 starting at 11 a.m. The event will be held at Elite Finish in Sorrento Mesa.

"This is a way for people and the community to get together, come check out some cool cars. There might be some specific cars that are tied into the NASCAR racing scene that will be here on display. We'll also have race simulators so that anyone that wants to get a feel for what it's like to race on the track they can do that in simulation," Brittany Lodge, marketing and events Manager for Elite Finish said.

There will be food trucks, coffee trucks, and more than 500 cars on display. There is no admission fee to attend, but organizers are asking people to register.

San Diego Cars + Coffee General Admission Registration

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

