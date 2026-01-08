New rewards program offers shoppers more deals at San Diego malls

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — When you shop at certain stores, you're often given the option of signing up for a rewards program. Now, a program called SimonPlus gives you even more deals at certain malls and outlets.

As personal shoppers, both Antonio Gutierrez and Marisol Del Gadillo are always looking for the best deals. Aside from finding markdowns inside of stores, they also look for rewards programs.

"When I spend like $1,000, sometimes I save like $300. It depends on how much stuff I'm getting," Del Gadillo said.

And they're not alone. A study done by Loyalty Lion, an e-commerce platform, shows 66% of those asked are more likely to visit stores where they have loyalty points or rewards to redeem.

Shoppers in San Diego have a new option when it comes to a rewards program. It's called SimonPlus. It's for shoppers who shop at the Las Americas Premium Outlets, the Carlsbad Premium Outlet, or the Fashion Valley Mall.

Director of Marketing Yahira Aguilar says this program offers popular types of incentives credit card companies usually offer. You can earn cash back, earn reward points for freebies, or get discounts. And customers can double dip on deals at participating retailers.

"For example in H&M you can be a member with H&M's rewards program and I personally also use it for SimonPlus so you get these double points and extra benefits," Aguilar said.

Adrian Ledezma is the store manager at Puma. He says many of their customers are signing up for the program since it was rolled out because it's free to sign up and easy to do.

"Who's not trying to save some money? It's very easy to scan the QR code outside and then sign up with your email," Ledezma said.

The enrollment process takes less than five minutes and it can be done on your cell phone.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.