Labor Day sales offer deals on grills, appliances, and more — here's how to save

Labor Day weekend brings deals on everything from grills and outdoor furniture to back-to-school supplies and fall decor — and there are ways to make sure you're getting the best bang for your buck.

Labor Day is known as the unofficial end of summer, and it's traditionally one of the best times to buy appliances and summer gear, as stores work to make room for the next season's inventory. Data shows most of these deals range from 20 to 80 percent off regular price.

Brett St. Martin, a store manager for Lowe's, said the discounts are available — shoppers just need to know how to maximize them by taking advantage of military discounts and rewards programs.

"We can sign up and get rewards. They get points for their purchases, but they also might get some additional savings as well based on products they're buying," St. Martin said.

That includes deals on grills, which St. Martin said can see significant price cuts this time of year.

"So ... grills can be anywhere between 10 to maybe 30% off depending on what it is," St. Martin said.

For shoppers, even a small discount can make a meaningful difference.

"As a consumer, how does that help to even have even a little bit of a discount? Any discount helps and especially right now when you know you're looking to save money and you've got money going out other places. You're really looking for every bit you can get," shopper Marie Wyllie said.

This year, businesses like Target are expanding their Labor Day sales beyond summer staples. The retailer is offering markdowns on back-to-school supplies and clothes, daily essentials like makeup and skincare, and even fall decor.

Andrea Sutherland, a store director for Target, said shoppers should also keep an eye out for price adjustments after they make a purchase — which could put extra money back in their pockets.

"We can offer an adjustment, so we do a two-week adjustment if something was to go on sale after they buy it. So they just head back into the service desk and we can look it up with their receipt, how they purchased it, and give them an adjustment," Sutherland said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

