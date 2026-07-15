How to score free stuff on your birthday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Many people are finding a new reason to celebrate their birthdays — by cashing in on freebies and discounts from businesses they already shop at.

Lifestyle blogger Valery Pi, who goes by @SanDiegoMomFinds, says birthdays aren't just about celebrating. They're also about saving money.

"I mean, who doesn't like free stuff, you know we're all spending so much money, and it's kind of businesses are saying thank you for being our customers," Pi said.

Pi strategically plans how to get discounts or free items from businesses she normally shops at. This year, she got about $100 worth of free stuff for her birthday.

"That's money if I got out -- I spend anyway. And why should I spend it if it don't have to? I think it's great," Pi said.

According to BirthdayHunter.com, there are more than 1,000 birthday offers and rewards being offered by businesses across the country, with more than 500 of those part of store loyalty programs.

Some of the offers available include:

Starbucks — Free birthday drink or food item

Better Buzz Coffee — Free birthday drink

Denny's — Free Birthday Grand Slam

BJ's Restaurant — Free Pizookie

Sephora — Free beauty gift

Ulta Beauty — Free beauty gift

Pi recommends signing up for loyalty programs a few weeks before your birthday and using one email address to make it easier to monitor for coupons.

"Because a few days .. maybe a week, they'll send you reminders. Oh your birthday is coming. Come and get something," Pi said.

She also advises checking the expiration date on each offer. Some deals must be redeemed on your actual birthday, while others can be used any time during your birthday month.

Planning ahead can also help you make the most of the offers. Pi took advantage of a free birthday meal while dining out with friends.

"I love hot pots. We go there all the time, and I never eat for free. So I was like oh my god, this is a great opportunity," Pi said.

While shoppers feel rewarded, some experts say birthday freebies are also a win for businesses, because the offers drive more foot traffic through their doors.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.